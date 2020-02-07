Robert W. Baird Increases Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $168.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of ARE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.56. 23,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $128.71 and a 1 year high of $169.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,713 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

