Robert W. Baird Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $120.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CE. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.71.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $109.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Celanese by 410.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Celanese by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Celanese by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.