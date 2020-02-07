Robert W. Baird Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $857.00. The stock had a trading volume of 689,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,047. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $566.68 and a 52 week high of $893.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $817.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

