RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get RMR Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of RMR Group stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,972. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.56 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RMR Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after buying an additional 982,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RMR Group by 197.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.