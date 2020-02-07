RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,556 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.20. 226,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.