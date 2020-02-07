RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,375 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 204,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,012. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $67.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.