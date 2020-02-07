RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,642 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after buying an additional 2,348,895 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,461,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 164,054 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.30. 568,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,702. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

