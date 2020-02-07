RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.01. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $143.53.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

