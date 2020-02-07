RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,397 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

BMY traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,093,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844,304. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.