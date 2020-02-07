RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,101,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,791,314. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

