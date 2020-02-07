River & Mercantile LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.1% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.69. 747,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $94.83.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.