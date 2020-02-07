RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has improved by 18.9% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

REDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 112.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REDU remained flat at $$6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.78.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.