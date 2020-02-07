Rico Back Buys 300,000 Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £537,000 ($706,393.05).

Rico Back also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Mail alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of Royal Mail stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20).

RMG stock traded down GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 176.85 ($2.33). The company had a trading volume of 5,926,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

RMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.54 ($2.56).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.