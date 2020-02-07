Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley Sells 25,000 Shares

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 215,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,670. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 39.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

