Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,653 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Olin worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 86,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

