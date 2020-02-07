Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 10.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $86.81. 44,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.65.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

