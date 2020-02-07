Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $225.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RH have outperformed its industry in the past year. This trend is expected to continue courtesy of its core RH business, solid performance of new galleries, along with continued expansion of RH Hospitality despite adverse macro trends and higher tariffs. Its upbeat outlook for net revenues, adjusted operating income, operating margin and earnings for the current year in view of the current industry trends is also encouraging. Although market volatility and continued softness in the high-end housing market are concerns, RH remains confident to achieve financial goals in the long run on the back of its focus on improving profit margins and strategic initiatives. Estimates for fical 2020 have moved north over the past 60 days, reflecting optimism surrounding the stock. However, impact of exit from unprofitable business is a concern.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.69.

Restoration Hardware stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.65. 437,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $243.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.32.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $1,043,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $38,692,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,089,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,288 shares of company stock worth $86,851,467. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

