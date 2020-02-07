Research Analysts Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

NBIX opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.69. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,704. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

