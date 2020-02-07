Research Analysts Set Expectations for CDK Global Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDK Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. 166,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 680,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,605,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.