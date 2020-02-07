Republic Services, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,652,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

