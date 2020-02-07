Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

RGNX stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Regenxbio’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

