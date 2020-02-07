Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.16.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,350. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock worth $40,251,748. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

