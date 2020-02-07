Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of REPH stock remained flat at $$17.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 513,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,966. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at $198,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

