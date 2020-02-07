Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Elementis (ELM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Elementis (LON: ELM):

1/30/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Elementis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 175 ($2.30).

1/21/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Elementis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/8/2020 – Elementis was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 180 ($2.37).

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.68) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 127.20 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The stock has a market cap of $746.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.