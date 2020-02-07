RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.39. The stock had a trading volume of 95,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.58%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

