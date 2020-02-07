Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up approximately 4.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 14.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.60. 98,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,150. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.02.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.