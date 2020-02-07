Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cfra

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective decreased by Cfra from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a negative rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities cut Range Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Range Resources from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 8,241,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,541,645. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $800.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

