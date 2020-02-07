Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.78. Rand Capital shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 357.14 and a quick ratio of 357.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned about 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

