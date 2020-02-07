Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $140.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RL. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

RL stock opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085 in the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

