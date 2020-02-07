Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

RL traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

