Ralph Lauren Corp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

NYSE:RL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.72. 423,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,337. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

