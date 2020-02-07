Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,737,000 after buying an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,461,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.14.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total value of $515,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,375 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $315.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $271.58 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.23 and its 200-day moving average is $313.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

