Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 437,662 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.54 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

