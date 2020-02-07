Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $2.04 Million in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in RingCentral by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $211.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,067,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.10.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

