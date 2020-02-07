Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $128.21 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $128,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of HD opened at $238.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.37. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $239.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.