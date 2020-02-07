Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 241,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 68,903 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.30. 59,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

