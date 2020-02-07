Radium (RADS) Price Up 23.7% This Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00006538 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Radium has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $3,198.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radium has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026336 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,946,078 coins and its circulating supply is 3,933,889 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

