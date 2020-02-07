QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12, Briefing.com reports. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $644.93 million, a PE ratio of 113.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $1,319,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,793 shares of company stock worth $5,160,036. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

