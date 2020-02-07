Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

