Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $20,911,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,326,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,889,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $3,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

