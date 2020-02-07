Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 206.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.57. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

