Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 196 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $229.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $156.09 and a 1 year high of $230.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.38.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

