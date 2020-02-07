Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in JD.Com by 325.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after buying an additional 3,722,495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,879,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,451,000 after buying an additional 111,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JD.Com by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,884,000 after buying an additional 340,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JD.Com by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,848,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,138,000 after buying an additional 301,232 shares during the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14 and a beta of 1.43. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

