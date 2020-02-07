Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 49,972 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.