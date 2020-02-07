Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Qorvo by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

