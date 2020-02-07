Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Commerzbank

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $61,755,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

