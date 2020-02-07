Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.77.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,045,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qiagen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Qiagen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.