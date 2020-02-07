Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for M/I Homes Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.38. 10,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,146. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in M/I Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 22.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 545.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 61,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

