Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Estee Lauder Companies Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $208.70. 1,327,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

