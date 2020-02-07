Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Timken Co Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TKR)

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. Timken has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Timken by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Timken by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

